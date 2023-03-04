‘But you voted for chai…’: Stand-up comedian faces netizens’ ire for being ‘insensitive’ and ‘disrespectful’ in his monologue on Covid pandemic

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

The unprecedented havoc created in the backdrop of Covid pandemic cannot be forgotten. The profound appeals of people for ICU beds and oxygen support for their kin were loud enough to stir the conscience of humans. If we sit and contemplate, it could easily be figured out what the country lost in terms of finances and lives.

Now, a video of a stand-up comedian is getting fervidly viral on social media platforms, who is facing netizens’ ire for making mockery of the woes people dealt with in the prevalence of the disease.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Amit Thadhani. Chiding the comedian for his ‘insensitivity’ he wrote, “Thankfully, this guy is neither a doctor nor a hospital administrator., or even a good standup. The only thing he is, is a sorry excuse of a human who thinks it’s fun to get to decide eligibility of medical care based on whom the patient voted for.”

Thankfully, this guy is neither a doctor nor a hospital administrator., or even a good standup. The only thing he is, is a sorry excuse of a human who thinks it’s fun to get to decide eligibility of medical care based on whom the patient voted for. pic.twitter.com/zPol3pu2Qg — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 2, 2023

Daniel Fernandes joked about people who made frequent appeals for hospital beds, ICUs and oxygen cylinders. Taking jibe at those requests Fernandes said people who voted for the ruling party shouldn’t have made such demands. He said people voted for ‘chai’, not for ICU beds and ventilators.

The comedian kept on sarcastically rebuking the government in a bit more than 2-minute clip.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1.8 million views. Internet is massively outraged over sheer ‘insensitivity’ of the comedian. Many feel his monologue was disrespectful even for the people who lost their lives in Covid.

He should be booked and sent for compulsory community service. — Chetan Bhutani (@BhutaniChetan) March 3, 2023

Really? He thinks he's funny? Moron. Probably God has been kind not to take away from him anyone him loved, in the Covid wave. But his kindness bred insensitivity in this guy to make a mockery of other people's pain and suffering just to trigger a few laughs. Show some humanity. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) March 3, 2023

He is not even human — Manish Choudhary (@manishchoudhrey) March 3, 2023

Sick! — Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) March 3, 2023

Such insensitive jokers exist in the name of standup comedy! Shame, whoever this is. — Madhukar Reddy Banuri (@MadhukarBanuri) March 4, 2023

Not in good taste. So many lost lives all over the world. They did not vote for chai — janamari ಜಾಣಮರಿ (@janamari) March 2, 2023

Sorry to see the audience cheering this joker and then these guys cry FOE Let them go to Bengal and say the same about CM — G.K.RAJU (@GKRAJU1) March 2, 2023

Most of his content is insensitive — Nehamika (@brutemodeoff) March 2, 2023