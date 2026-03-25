Cafe on a bridge: Indian Army’s Arunachal initiative is winning hearts online
Army turns frontier into a hub of hope and tourism
In a remarkable step towards community empowerment, the Indian Army has unveiled the ‘Border Brew Cafe’ in Zemithang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Located on the Indo-Tibetan border, the cafe is built on top of a decommissioned bridge over the Nyamjang Chu river.
Being more than just a tourist attraction, the cafe is providing livelihood to the local Monpa tribe. Run primarily by Monpa women, it provides employment and skill development, besides playing a direct role in the region’s emerging tourism economy.
The project was finished in just 31 days under Operation Sadbhavna, an initiative led by the Army aimed at boosting socio-economic growth in remote border regions.
The cafe is expected to become a landmark attraction for travellers visiting the picturesque destination.
Earlier this month, a similar initiative was carried out in Menchuka, where locals received hands-on training in baking and food hygiene practices.
Netizens and travel enthusiasts are already eager to explore this must-visit gem, set amid the pristine views of Arunachal.
Many are praising the initiative as “empowering”, noting how it connects heritage infrastructure with tourism and community growth.
A social media user commented on X, “An inspiring example of innovation and community spirit - turning a bridge into a beacon of hope, opportunity, and warmth at the nation’s frontier.”
Under #OpSadbhavna, the Indian Army has established Border Brew Café at Jemithang, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Northeast India.
Constructed on a decommissioned Bailey Bridge over Ngyamjang Chu, the cafe will support local communities and strengthen tourism in #Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/GJKCNLdJSb
— MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) March 19, 2026