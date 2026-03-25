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Home / Trending / Cafe on a bridge: Indian Army’s Arunachal initiative is winning hearts online

Cafe on a bridge: Indian Army’s Arunachal initiative is winning hearts online

Army turns frontier into a hub of hope and tourism

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Image credits/ screengrab from X@MyGovArunachal
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In a remarkable step towards community empowerment, the Indian Army has unveiled the ‘Border Brew Cafe’ in Zemithang, Arunachal Pradesh.

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Located on the Indo-Tibetan border, the cafe is built on top of a decommissioned bridge over the Nyamjang Chu river.

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Being more than just a tourist attraction, the cafe is providing livelihood to the local Monpa tribe. Run primarily by Monpa women, it provides employment and skill development, besides playing a direct role in the region’s emerging tourism economy.

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The project was finished in just 31 days under Operation Sadbhavna, an initiative led by the Army aimed at boosting socio-economic growth in remote border regions.

The cafe is expected to become a landmark attraction for travellers visiting the picturesque destination.

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Earlier this month, a similar initiative was carried out in Menchuka, where locals received hands-on training in baking and food hygiene practices.

Netizens and travel enthusiasts are already eager to explore this must-visit gem, set amid the pristine views of Arunachal.

Many are praising the initiative as “empowering”, noting how it connects heritage infrastructure with tourism and community growth.

A social media user commented on X, “An inspiring example of innovation and community spirit - turning a bridge into a beacon of hope, opportunity, and warmth at the nation’s frontier.”

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