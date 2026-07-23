'Calm yet powerful': Mizoram CJP protest goes viral as people sing 'Give Me Some Sunshine' from '3 Idiots'
The viral clip shows a large crowd gathered at the protest site, many carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they stood together peacefully
Marking a peaceful moment, hundreds of protesters in Mizoram came together to sing Give Me Some Sunshine from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The moment, which has now gone viral, came amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Many users are calling it one of the most poignant visuals to come out of the nationwide protests.
Instead of chanting slogans, participants chose music to send their message.
The viral clip shows a large crowd gathered at the protest site, many carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they stood together peacefully.
The protesters began singing Give Me Some Sunshine in unison, creating a calm yet powerful atmosphere.
The clip was shared on Instagram by user Rema, who captioned it: “Not a concert. Just people refusing to stay silent. Some revolutions are written in slogans. Ours echoed through a song.”
This is from Mizoram.
A disciplined protest by students against the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
- Stick to the cause.
- No stone pelting or violence.
- No damage to public or private property.
- No sloganeering like Umar Khalid Zindabad,… pic.twitter.com/9EpLFwWMaW
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 23, 2026
Massive protests were witnessed in Aizawl, Mizoram, owing to the failure of the state government to ensure top-class educational development in the state.
What the entire country must take note of from this footage is that the protest was conducted in a peaceful and disciplined… pic.twitter.com/cN6MELoOcI
— The Proud Indian (@DynastyDoungel) July 22, 2026