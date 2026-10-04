Imagine going to a new country just to study, but end up staying there because you get 'addicted' to biryani and butter chicken, get 'spoiled' by UPI dependence and most importantly, get an understanding of what 'home' means.

A Zimbabwean student has shared how moving to India for higher education turned into an experience that left him deeply connected to the country.

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Kalumba Mwale, who documented his journey on Instagram, said he initially came to India for a degree but ended up finding much more.

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“I came here for a degree… and ended up wanting to stay. India became much more than just the country where I studied,” he wrote.

Mwale said he quickly got used to affordable meals and the convenience of UPI payments, which changed the way he handles everyday transactions.

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“UPI completely spoiled me. I can pay for chai, food, transport and almost anything with my phone,” he added.

Food became another highlight of his stay. Mwale admitted he had become “addicted” to Indian cuisine, listing biryani, butter chicken, dosa and momos among his favourites.

According to Mwale, studying in India exposed him to diverse cultures, languages and people from around the world.

“Studying in India exposed me to different Indian cultures, languages and people from countries I never expected to meet,” he wrote.

“I came here as a Zimbabwean student. Somewhere along the way, India became a place I genuinely feel connected to,” Mwale said.

Clarifying a remark in his post, Mwale said calling his decision a 'mistake' was purely sarcastic. He described studying in India as one of the best decisions he had made, saying he came for education but stayed for the experiences, friendships and memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalumba Mwale (@kalumba_mwale)

Netizens react:

A user wrote: “It’s always heartwarming to hear someone born abroad say they love the country I was born in.”

“I think India is like a second home for you now!” another user reacted. A third commented, “Whoever comes to India once becomes a part of India forever.”

“Welcome, brother. If you welcome the change, you can treat India like a second home,” another individual added.