Can feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys help appease rain gods? Bhopal residents say 'yes'

Can feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys really help appease the rain gods? Well, at least that's what residents of Bhopal believe as they revived a centuries-old local tradition in the hope of attracting much-needed rainfall.

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Turns out, in a unique display of faith and folklore, people gathered across parts of the city to feed gulab jamuns to donkeys, believing the ritual would help appease the rain gods.

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The unusual scenes quickly drew attention, with many sharing clips on social media.

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According to local belief, people there say that feeding sweets to donkeys is believed to please Lord Indra, the Hindu deity associated with rain, who is then expected to bless the region with timely showers.