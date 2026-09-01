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Home / Trending / 'Can see more visas getting cancelled for Indians': Coconut-breaking ritual in Paris triggers online debate

'Can see more visas getting cancelled for Indians': Coconut-breaking ritual in Paris triggers online debate

Held for several decades, Ganesh Chaturthi has become regular cultural event in Paris, attracting both devotees and tourists

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Ganesh Chaturthi procession and that also in Paris? Yes, you read that right. And for those of you don't know, this happens every year.

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However, after videos showing devotees breaking coconuts on the streets went viral, it drew mixed reactions on social media and sparked online debate.

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Hundreds of Hindu devotees gathered in the French capital on Sunday to celebrate the festival with a vibrant procession organised by the Sri Manicka Vinayakar Alayam temple in La Chapelle, a neighbourhood known for its large South Asian community.

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Held for several decades, the festival has become a regular cultural event in Paris, attracting both devotees and tourists interested in experiencing Indian culture and Hindu traditions. Several local residents were also seen watching the celebrations and taking photographs.

However, videos of the event circulated widely online, with the coconut-breaking ritual emerging as a major point of discussion. While many praised the celebration, others questioned the practice and expressed concerns about how such public displays might influence perceptions of Indians and the broader diaspora.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Boomer indian diaspora uncles and aunts just making sure next gen Indians are hated enough when considering for jobs.”

“First reaction a bit shocked but…. more importantly I REALLY REALLY hope this was cleaned up after,” another user wrote.

“It’s good to have faith in God Almighty but i sincerely hope that they cleaned up after themselves,” added another.

“Yeah I can see more visas getting cancelled for Indians in the future…” said another user reacted.

However, one user said they participate in the procession every year and the streets are cleaned afterwards.

“Everyone needs to take a deep breath. This happens every year in Paris in collaboration with the city council, and the police, red cross and cleaning facilities all collaborate with the organizers to ensure a smooth procession. It brings people from near and far alike and it is a beautiful moment to witness,” a user wrote.

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