'Can you arrest them in Mumbai and Delhi too': Diwali celebrations turn chaotic in London’s Southall as police step in over street fireworks

Diwali celebrations in London’s Southall took a chaotic turn on Sunday night as crowds set off fireworks from pavements and roads, prompting police officers to intervene amid heavy smoke and packed streets.

Videos from The Broadway in Southall, shared with local outlet UB1UB2 West London, show people lighting fireworks from hand-held tubes and setting off firework boxes close to pedestrians, parked vehicles and a Route 482 bus. The activity reportedly began at around 8 pm on November 8.

In one clip, police officers in high-visibility jackets can be seen moving through thick smoke as fireworks explode overhead. In another, officers appear to wait for a man's firework display to finish before stepping in.

"As a British born indian from the 80s my parents or any other Asian parent would always do the fireworks in OUR OWN gardens never once did we let it spill to the streets so I do condemn these new immigrants that are bringing their way of life over here when never once did our parents go against the society norm," commented one.

Advertisement

Another wrote: "Can you arrest them in Mumbai and Delhi too?"

"There's no reason why fireworks should be on sale to the general public. Restrict their purchase to certain people and their use to certain times and places. It's not complicated." was another comment.

"Wish Canada would do the same," was one comment.

Advertisement

Burning firework packaging was also seen lying on the road near the bus route, raising concerns about public safety in one of London's busiest areas for Diwali celebrations.

Locals claimed that several people were arrested during the night, although the Metropolitan Police have not officially confirmed whether any arrests were made, how many people were involved or what charges they may face.

While fireworks were permitted until 1 am for Diwali under the UK's Fireworks Regulations 2004, the extended curfew applies only to permitted use. Setting off fireworks in a public street or other public place remains illegal at all times.

Advertisement

Under UK law, police can issue penalties or pursue prosecution for fireworks being used illegally in public places.

Southall Broadway, known for its large Diwali celebrations, draws thousands of shoppers and families each year for sweets, diyas and decorations. However, authorities have repeatedly urged people to celebrate responsibly and use fireworks only on private land or with the owner's permission.

The Metropolitan Police have advised residents to follow safety rules and attend organised public displays where possible, warning that fireworks in crowded public spaces can pose serious risks to people, vehicles and nearby businesses.