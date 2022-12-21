Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Chandigarh, December 21
When it comes to flawlessly executing bhangra moves over dhol beats, no one could outlast the enthusiasm of a Punjabi. Social media has no dearth of videos where Punjabis were seen grooving at the top of their energy without much paraphernalia of musical instruments and other stuff required to create aura of a bash. The testimony to this is a fresh video that has surfaced on internet, where a Sikh man could be seen performing bhangra in a snow-clad area at -40 degree Celsius temperature.
The video has been shared on Twitter by Gurdeep Pandher. He is a Sikh Canadian author, teacher and performer, who usually make Punjabi dance videos.
The video shows him grooving to dhol beats in the wilds of Yukon in Canada.
“Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world,” Gurdeep captioned the post.
Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world. pic.twitter.com/t16l62yWf0— Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 19, 2022
Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.6 lakh views. Netizens are unanimously hailing the video as heart-warming and full of positivity.
Another great video, thank you Gurdeep!!!— Anand - Happy Holidays 🎉 (@UnnithanAnand) December 19, 2022
Man, thank you for this, from the positivity of Switzerkand (-2°).— Peter Warne (@pzwarne) December 19, 2022
I love your videos 💓— Dr. Carmen Brown FACOG FRANZCOG (@AutismDrMom) December 19, 2022
Keep smiling and dancing
We see and appreciate you 🙏🏾
Gurdeep, you are a global treasure!!!🙏☮️— wendid (@wendid27) December 19, 2022
Thankyou! Your dancing warms my heart— Paola Davies (@paoladavies) December 19, 2022
Awww thank you for spreading a much joy and happiness 😄☃️🤩— Beatrice💙🇺🇦🕊💛🙏 (@Happy_1) December 19, 2022
