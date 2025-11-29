DT
PT
Home / Trending / ‘Can’t deny fact I’m black, but she loves me’: Groom responds to colourist remarks on viral wedding photos with powerful message

He dismissed the wave of criticism with a message that won widespread support online

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Shonali Chouksey and Rishabh Rajput. Image via social media
A heartwarming 11-year love story culminated in marriage for a couple from Madhya Pradesh, but their wedding photos quickly went viral for unfortunate reasons after they became targets of colourism across social media platforms.

Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey shared images from their wedding ceremony. However, instead of celebratory messages, many users on X and Instagram fixated on the groom’s dark complexion. The backlash was amplified by a viral post on X asking, “What is the core reason behind these types of marriages?”

The post swiftly garnered over three million views. Trolls speculated that Shonali married Rishabh only for his financial status, with some suggesting he must have a government job or a large bank balance.

Refusing to tolerate the public scrutiny, Rishabh Rajput delivered a powerful and dignified statement.

Rajput directly addressed the financial rumors, noting, “Sorry to disappoint you. I’m not a government employee but I work for my family and wish to give them a decent lifestyle. I do have a handsome income though”.

Crucially, he also highlighted that “she loved me when I had nothing and she stood there having my back since my college days in my thin and thick, blues and greys”.

Rajput acknowledged the societal issue head-on, stating, “I cannot deny the fact that I’m black and I have dealt with the racism my entire life”. Ultimately, he dismissed the wave of criticism with a message that won widespread support online: “your opinion doesn’t really matter”.

Many users stepped in to defend the newlyweds, calling out the hateful comments and condemning colourism in India.

Meanwhile, Shonali Chouksey told Hindustan Times that she and Rishabh, who used to be in a long-distance relationship, are not affected by the hate comments. She maintained that they were enjoying the “viral moment”.

