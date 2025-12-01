DT
Canteen goals: At just Rs 250, this Indian student relishes 5-star meal at Chinese university

Canteen goals: At just Rs 250, this Indian student relishes 5-star meal at Chinese university

In a candid video, she showcased the mouth-watering spread at her university's three-story canteen, dispelling the myth that Chinese cuisine is all about insects and reptiles

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
An Indian student recently took to social media to give her followers a sneak peek into her university's canteen in China, and it's breaking stereotypes about Chinese food left and right! In a candid video, she showcased the mouth-watering spread at her university's three-story canteen, dispelling the myth that Chinese cuisine is all about insects and reptiles. She said the dishes there were so delicious that they could be included on any "5-star menu."

As she walked viewers through the various floors, she highlighted the diverse range of options, from affordable eats to fancier restaurant-style dishes. And the best part? Her meal cost a mere Rs 250, with tea and other drinks on the house!

The video has sparked a lively debate on social media, with some users chiming in with their own experiences in China. While some agreed with her take, others had a different story to tell. "Then what could be at private university facilities," wondered one user. "Finally a long awaited Chinese food," said another.

