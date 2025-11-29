Casagrand’s fully sponsored 1,000-employee London trip: What’s behind the gesture?

Casagrand, a Chennai-based real estate developer, has announced plans to reward 1,000 of its employees with a week-long, fully sponsored holiday to London. The excursion is organized as part of the company’s annual employee recognition initiative, known as the ‘Profit Share Bonanza’.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, says the company “believe[s] in sharing wealth”. Mn added that seeing the happiness of the teams, which he refers to as “the soul of this organisation,” makes the company leaders proud of the culture they have built.

This annual gesture is expanding in scale each year. Through this initiative, over 6,000 team members have previously traveled to destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain.

The London trip has been curated to give employees from offices across India and Dubai a memorable taste of the city’s culture. The employees will travel in multiple batches.

Highlights from the itinerary include a guided audio tour of Windsor Castle, a visit to Camden Market and a grand team dinner at the InterContinental London.

The week-long celebration also features visits to iconic landmarks such as St. Paul’s Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, and Trafalgar Square. The journey concludes with a scenic cruise over the Thames River.