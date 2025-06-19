DT
Home / Trending / Caught in the matrix: 2025 calendar is the same as of 1941 and it’s driving Internet crazy

Caught in the matrix: 2025 calendar is the same as of 1941 and it’s driving Internet crazy

Internet finds it unsettling that this year’s calendar exactly resembles the calendar of 1941, the year of global tension
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Picture credit: Reddit
Wars, plane crashes and natural calamities, just six months into the year and we have seen it all.

This year is indeed a difficult one but is it because we are caught in the matrix, a theory that has been driving people on the Internet crazy.

This year’s calendar is an exact copy of the year 1941, the year of a major global tension. It was the year in which the US joined World War II, completely changing the course of history in the worst way possible.

So is it truly a sign that this year is witnessing the history repeat itself or this resemblance indicates something else. Well, reality might not be as interesting as the users on social media expect it to be.

This repetition of days is a common occurrence in the Georgian calendar as both the years are non-leap years that started on a Wednesday. Not just 2025, the calendar of 1969 was also exactly the same. After all, it is just a game of numbers.

