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Home / Trending / Caught on camera: 27 baby snakes found crawling inside family's water tank in Haridwar village

Caught on camera: 27 baby snakes found crawling inside family's water tank in Haridwar village

Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:09 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar turned into a shocking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes inside the storage unit.

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The incident occurred in Sarai village. A family — upon closer inspection — was stunned to find several snake hatchlings crawling inside.

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Locals immediately alerted the forest department. Officials soon arrived at the spot along with snake catchers Talib and Bhola, who carried out a rescue operation to safely remove the reptiles.

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According to Range Officer Shishpal Singh, a total of 27 snake hatchlings were recovered from the tank. The snakes were carefully rescued and later relocated to a safe location.

Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

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