Caught on camera: 27 baby snakes found crawling inside family's water tank in Haridwar village
Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident
A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar turned into a shocking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes inside the storage unit.
The incident occurred in Sarai village. A family — upon closer inspection — was stunned to find several snake hatchlings crawling inside.
Locals immediately alerted the forest department. Officials soon arrived at the spot along with snake catchers Talib and Bhola, who carried out a rescue operation to safely remove the reptiles.
According to Range Officer Shishpal Singh, a total of 27 snake hatchlings were recovered from the tank. The snakes were carefully rescued and later relocated to a safe location.
Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.
हरिद्वार: सराय ग्राम के घर में पानी की टंकी में 27 सांप मिले
➡️अचानक सांप दिखने से घर में हड़कंप-दहशत फैल गई
➡️वन विभाग की रेस्क्यू टीम पहुंचकर स्थिति संभाली
➡️स्नेकमैन तालिब और भोला ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन किया
➡️सभी 27 सांप के बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया
➡️सांपों की पहचान… pic.twitter.com/rRQdgKkyVD
— भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) June 8, 2026