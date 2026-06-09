A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar turned into a shocking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes inside the storage unit.

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The incident occurred in Sarai village. A family — upon closer inspection — was stunned to find several snake hatchlings crawling inside.

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Locals immediately alerted the forest department. Officials soon arrived at the spot along with snake catchers Talib and Bhola, who carried out a rescue operation to safely remove the reptiles.

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According to Range Officer Shishpal Singh, a total of 27 snake hatchlings were recovered from the tank. The snakes were carefully rescued and later relocated to a safe location.

Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

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