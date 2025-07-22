DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Trending / Caught on camera: Akshay Kumar snatches fan’s phone in London

Caught on camera: Akshay Kumar snatches fan’s phone in London

The actor later returned the fan's phone and requested him to not take any video as he was busy
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akshay was snapped in a dark grey tank top, matching shorts, and a beanie. iamharryy24/Instagram
Advertisement

In a recent incident in London, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was captured on a video appearing to lose his temper and snatch a phone from a fan who was trying to record him without his permission.

Advertisement

The footage, which quickly went viral, shows the actor in a moment of frustration when approached by the fan.

However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor later obliged him with a selfie.

Advertisement

The fan later shared a new video telling his side of the story saying, “I saw a man who resembled Akshay Kumar a lot and just to verify, I followed him. I first took a video from behind, and later I tried to record the actor from the front. However, when I tried to record a video, he snatched my phone.”

Advertisement

In the new video, the fan shared that the superstar, later returned his phone to him and also requested him to not take any video as he was a bit busy.

A user reacted by saying, "He’s on a break, not a shoot?? Let him live yaar", another said, "Every moment doesn’t need to be filmed. Respect his space," while a third said, "Not everything needs to be turned into content."

In a new video shared later, the fan stated, "Akshay Kumar said, 'Sorry beta, I’m busy right now, please don’t disturb me and don’t take my photo or video.' I told him, "You could’ve said that politely. Now please return my phone."

“He was actually a really nice guy."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts