Caught on camera: Akshay Kumar snatches fan’s phone in London

In a recent incident in London, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was captured on a video appearing to lose his temper and snatch a phone from a fan who was trying to record him without his permission.

Advertisement

The footage, which quickly went viral, shows the actor in a moment of frustration when approached by the fan.

However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor later obliged him with a selfie.

Advertisement

The fan later shared a new video telling his side of the story saying, “I saw a man who resembled Akshay Kumar a lot and just to verify, I followed him. I first took a video from behind, and later I tried to record the actor from the front. However, when I tried to record a video, he snatched my phone.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮𝙮🚀✨ (@iamharryy24)

In the new video, the fan shared that the superstar, later returned his phone to him and also requested him to not take any video as he was a bit busy.

A user reacted by saying, "He’s on a break, not a shoot?? Let him live yaar", another said, "Every moment doesn’t need to be filmed. Respect his space," while a third said, "Not everything needs to be turned into content."

In a new video shared later, the fan stated, "Akshay Kumar said, 'Sorry beta, I’m busy right now, please don’t disturb me and don’t take my photo or video.' I told him, "You could’ve said that politely. Now please return my phone."

“He was actually a really nice guy."