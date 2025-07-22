Caught on camera: Akshay Kumar snatches fan’s phone in London
In a recent incident in London, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was captured on a video appearing to lose his temper and snatch a phone from a fan who was trying to record him without his permission.
The footage, which quickly went viral, shows the actor in a moment of frustration when approached by the fan.
However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor later obliged him with a selfie.
The fan later shared a new video telling his side of the story saying, “I saw a man who resembled Akshay Kumar a lot and just to verify, I followed him. I first took a video from behind, and later I tried to record the actor from the front. However, when I tried to record a video, he snatched my phone.”
View this post on Instagram
In the new video, the fan shared that the superstar, later returned his phone to him and also requested him to not take any video as he was a bit busy.
A user reacted by saying, "He’s on a break, not a shoot?? Let him live yaar", another said, "Every moment doesn’t need to be filmed. Respect his space," while a third said, "Not everything needs to be turned into content."
In a new video shared later, the fan stated, "Akshay Kumar said, 'Sorry beta, I’m busy right now, please don’t disturb me and don’t take my photo or video.' I told him, "You could’ve said that politely. Now please return my phone."
“He was actually a really nice guy."
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now