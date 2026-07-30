Caught on camera: Nagpur thieves apologise to God before stealing temple cash

In a bizarre incident, two unidentified men were caught on CCTV camera apparently seeking forgiveness from the deity before breaking open donation boxes and escaping with the cash in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

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The theft was reported at the Sheetla Mata Temple and a Shiv Temple in the Maldhakka area.

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The temple caretaker had reportedly locked the premises on the evening of July 27. However, the next morning, he found the main gate lock broken. On entering the complex, he discovered that the donation boxes in both temples had their locks broken and the money inside was missing.

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The video allegedly shows two men entering the temple late at night. Before carrying out the theft, one of the suspects is seen folding his hands and holding his ears before the deity, seemingly asking for forgiveness. Moments later, the duo break open the donation boxes, collect the cash and flee.

Following a complaint by the temple management, the Lakadganj Police registered a theft case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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