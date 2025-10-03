DT
Caught on camera! Office shenanigans go viral

Caught on camera! Office shenanigans go viral

Within seconds, employees are seen scrambling to pick up papers and pretending to be busy, leaving viewers in stitches

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
A hilarious video has taken the Internet by storm, showcasing employees caught off guard by a hidden security camera in the office. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account "This Account Makes You Happy," has racked up nearly 19 million views and sparked a lively debate about workplace surveillance, productivity, and trust.

The video was captioned "The boss of this company placed a security camera hidden from employees and they found out in the worst possible way."

In the video, employees are seen lounging around the office, some sitting on the floor, others lying down, casually chatting, watching Netflix, or playing games on their phones. It's a scene that's both relatable and entertaining, with staff members seemingly unbothered by the presence of work-related tasks.

However, the mood shifts dramatically when they discover the hidden camera. Within seconds, they're scrambling to pick up papers and pretend to be busy, leaving viewers in stitches.

The Internet hasn't held back on its reactions to the video.

Some users have chimed in with humorous comments, such as "Why scramble? Just own it. Make sure things run smoothly and take a break every once in a while." Others have been more blunt, saying "Fire all of them." And then there are those who've jumped on the joke bandwagon, suggesting the next company policy might be "BYOC (Bring Your Own Camera)".

Many users have also expressed scepticism, suggesting the video might be staged or a prank.

