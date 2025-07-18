The Kiss Cam at Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts unveiled a corporate scandal that no one saw coming.

Advertisement

In response, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron has dropped her surname. An educator at Bancroft School in Massachusetts, she removed "Byron" from her social media profiles and later deleted her Facebook and Instagram accounts. These actions were interpreted by many as a silent response to the public betrayal.

What happened at the concert

Advertisement

The Kiss Cam at Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts caught Byron with his arms around his colleague — the company’s chief human resources officer Kristin Cabot. Their startled reactions sparked immediate speculation. Their attempts to avoid the camera led Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin to quip, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation and media frenzy.