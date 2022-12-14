Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Gurugram, December 14
The Vigilance officials in Faridabad caught a Haryana Police sub-inspector red-handed while accepting a bribe, but just as they were about to arrest him, he tried to swallow the money to destroy evidence. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
#Trending #TrendingNow #trendingvideo #ViralVideo vigilance team in #Faridabad caught a @police_haryana cop while accepting a bribe he tried to swallow the money to destroy evidence. @FBDPolice @SVBHaryana #Police #CORRUPTION pic.twitter.com/8WXZA1wynH— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) December 14, 2022
The sub-inspector has been identified as Mahender Pal posted in Sector 3 police station.
He was arrested from a wedding function. He had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe in a case of buffalo theft, out of which Rs 6,000 had already been taken by him earlier.
The video shows the vigilance officials grappling with Sub-Inspector Mahender Pal to get the money out of his mouth. One of the officials put his fingers in the cop's mouth to recover the money. A man tried to intervene but was pushed away by another vigilance officer.
According to the complaint filed by Shambhu Yadav, a resident of Sector 3, he had sold a cow to a man named Deshraj for Rs 40,000. He gave him Rs 30,000 but the remaining amount was pending. In the meantime, Deshraj filed a complaint against Shambhu’s grandson alleging that he had stolen a buffalo, added Yadav in his complaint.
After receiving the complaint, a special team was formed to carry out a raid, which was led by Inspector Sheoran Lal. During the raid, the accused Sub Inspector swallowed the bribe money but the VB team made him vomit and recovered the money.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB.
