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Home / Trending / Celebration gone too far? Doctor of Mohali-based hospital makes dramatic bike entrance, triggers mixed reactions

Celebration gone too far? Doctor of Mohali-based hospital makes dramatic bike entrance, triggers mixed reactions

The viral clip featured the doctor arriving as a pillion rider

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:27 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Talk about a dramatic entrance. A Mohali-based hospital was celebrating its Silver Jubilee when one of its doctors decided to take the celebrations to the next level.

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In a now viral video, a doctor is seen entering the hospital premises on a motorcycle.

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Even though it was all part of an organised event, the unconventional arrival has prompted questions on social media about whether such festivities are appropriate in an operational healthcare facility.

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The viral clip featured the well-known surgeon arriving as a pillion rider on a motorcycle. As the bike reached the stage, employees and guests welcomed the doctor with loud applause.

Although the original video was later removed from the hospital's official social media account, it had already gained significant traction on X. A Facebook post, however, still includes highlights from the celebrations, including the motorcycle entrance.

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The clip has received mixed reactions online.

While many viewers appreciated the creative presentation, others questioned whether riding a motorcycle inside hospital premises was appropriate.

Critics argued that hospitals should maintain a calm and quiet environment for patients receiving treatment. Some also raised concerns that the noise and spectacle may have caused inconvenience to patients.

Supporters, however, maintained that the motorcycle ride appeared to be part of a carefully managed celebration.

Meanwhile, the visuals reminded many social media users of an iconic scene from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, in which Rancho transports an injured man to a hospital on a scooter.

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