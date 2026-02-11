Celestial Valentine: Norway's northern lights transform into 'glowing heart'
The image was captured by photographer Kristoffer Vangen
In a breathtaking display, Norway's northern lights transformed into a glowing heart, captured by photographer Kristoffer Vangen. The rare moment has gone viral, spreading love and magic just before Valentine's Day.
Vangen's photo shows a soft, luminous heart floating against the dark Arctic sky. The image is genuine, with only standard adjustments for clarity and colour balance. "It was a moment of pure magic," Vangen shared.
"I always wanted to capture the northern lights shaped as something. I imagined a bird, a tornado, or a skull or something like this," Vangen captioned the image.
Netizens react:
"Duuuude. Heart with aurora is unreal," a user reacted. Another commented, "Mindblowing. People who think this is AI don't know nature is more magical than they think." A third wrote, "The sky is filled with love."
The northern lights occur when charged particles interact with Earth's atmosphere, producing glowing ribbons of light. Heart-shaped formations are extremely rare, making this capture truly special.