“Chaliye, Ab Aage Badhiye!” Sonakshi Sinha shuts down troll accusing her of wearing shoes inside Abu Dhabi Mosque

Sonakshi Sinha isn’t one to take online trolling lying down. The Dabangg actress recently visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, sharing some pictures from the visit on Instagram. But amid the love-filled comments, one user tried to stir controversy by accusing her of wearing shoes inside the mosque and Sonakshi’s response is now winning the internet.

In her post, Sonakshi captioned the photos, “Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi!” However, a comment soon popped up saying, “Jutton ke saath masjid mai jana bohot bada gunah hai” (It’s a big sin to wear shoes inside a mosque).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Instead of ignoring it, Sonakshi decided to set the record straight with composure and confidence. She replied, “Isliye jooton ke saath andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye.” (That’s why we didn’t go inside wearing shoes. Look closely, we’re outside the mosque. Before entering, we were shown where to keep our shoes and we took them off. We know that much. Now, let’s move on.)

Fans flooded her comment section with applause for her dignified yet sharp clapback. One fan wrote, “Grace with attitude that’s Sonakshi for you!” Another commented, “Trolls really need to zoom in before judging!”