Champions Trophy 2025: India’s epic celebration and viral moments take over the internet

Team India emerged victorious in the much- anticipated Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, delivering a commendable performance that secured their title. Celebrations erupted as the final wicket fell, and the players and fans rejoiced the historic moment. India outplayed the Kiwis and clinched the trophy in style.

Amid Celebrations, viral moments stole the limelight.

As the team celebrated their win, several heartwarming moments caught the public’s eye, making waves across social media.

Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture: Amidst the euphoria, Virat Kohli was seen meeting Mohammed Shami’s mother and touching her feet as a mark of respect. The emotional moment struck a chord with fans, who praised Kohli’s humility and bond with his teammates.

Rohit Sharma’s reunion with daughter Samaira: While the celebrations continued, an endearing moment unfolded between Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira. Overwhelmed with joy, Samaira ran to hug her father and refused to let go. Rohit, in no hurry, held her close, giving her his complete attention. This moment between Rohit and Samaira melted hearts across social media.

Meanwhile, Ritika Sajdeh’s reactions during the match have too gone viral across social media.

Kohli and Rohit’s dandiya with stumps: the victory celebrations took an amusing turn when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned cricket stumps into dandiya sticks, playfully dancing in celebration. Their energy electrified the atmosphere, leaving teammates and fans in awe.

Shreyas Iyer’s dance moves go viral: As the team celebrated, Shreyas Iyer set the stage on fire with his signature dance moves, which quickly went viral. His enthusiasm added to the festive mood, making him the center of attention.

Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Dil to baccha hai ji’ moment: Not one to miss out on the fun, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar embraced his inner child with a carefree ‘Dil to baccha hai ji’ dance. His joyful expressions and moves delighted fans, proving that cricketing legends, too, love to celebrate like children.