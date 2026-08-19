DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Chandigarh heavy rain: 'City Beautiful feels like Gurugram' a day after Tuesday's deluge

Chandigarh heavy rain: 'City Beautiful feels like Gurugram' a day after Tuesday's deluge

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:18 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs from social media.
Advertisement

Chandigarh woke up to another spell of rain on Wednesday morning, a day after intense showers inundated several parts of the city and disrupted traffic.

Advertisement

The back-to-back rainfall has again brought waterlogging, difficult commuting and renewed concerns over the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Chandigarh recorded 72.4 mm of rain in just two hours, the heaviest two-hour rainfall spell of the current monsoon season, according to reports. The downpour turned several roads and junctions into stretches of standing water, with traffic moving at a crawl and commuters reporting long delays.

Advertisement

“I had gone to pick up my daughter from her tuition in Sector 43. It took me nearly two hours to reach back home because of the flooding. The situation was so bad that the city beautiful felt like Gurugram,” said Preeti, a resident of Sector 30.

Waterlogging was reported in multiple sectors and commercial areas, including Sectors 17 and 22 and Hallomajra. The Mobile Market in Sector 22 was also affected as rainwater entered the area. Residents shared videos and photographs showing submerged roads, stranded vehicles and water accumulating around residential and commercial locations.

Among the widely circulated visuals was a Mercedes S-Class that reportedly broke down after water entered its engine on Madhya Marg between Sectors 7 and 8. Other videos showed cars struggling to move through flooded stretches and commuters facing severe delays.

Residents also criticised the response of civic authorities and police during Tuesday’s flooding, with social-media posts questioning traffic management and the preparedness of agencies despite recurring monsoon waterlogging. One commuter claimed a journey that normally takes about 15 minutes took nearly 2.5 hours.

Traffic movement was further affected after a portion of the road from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk on Madhya Marg was washed out.

Traffic from Panchkula was diverted through the backside of Police Lines towards ITI Light Point as a safety measure.

The latest flooding has intensified criticism over Chandigarh’s drainage capacity. The Municipal Corporation had only recently launched two stormwater drainage projects in Sectors 46 and 37, highlighting the continuing challenge of monsoon waterlogging.

With rain returning on Wednesday, residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, drive slowly, maintain distance from other vehicles and avoid waterlogged roads wherever possible.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts