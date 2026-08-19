Chandigarh woke up to another spell of rain on Wednesday morning, a day after intense showers inundated several parts of the city and disrupted traffic.

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The back-to-back rainfall has again brought waterlogging, difficult commuting and renewed concerns over the city’s drainage infrastructure.

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Chandigarh is witnessing heavy rain right now 🌧️ Avoid unnecessary travel if you can. Waterlogged roads are making commuting difficult. If you’re out, please drive slow and stay safe. 🙏 #Chandigarh #weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/TlIsSS05gG — Crow Dhillon 🦢 (@CrowDhillon8) August 19, 2026

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बारिश में इस लड़की की हालत देखिए और एक पल के लिए सोचिए-अगर इसकी जगह हमारी बहन या बेटी होती तो? आज Chandigarh को अपनी जमीन ढूंढनी पड़ रही है... कारण है- जब जब पानी भरता है तो दोष सिस्टम पर नहीं बारिश पर मढ़ दिया जाता है कि पानी ज्यादा बरस गया। अरे! बारिश ज्यादा होना कोई नई बात… pic.twitter.com/ZQEaY4G9Nq — Rishu Raj Singh (@rishuraj_chd) August 19, 2026

On Tuesday, Chandigarh recorded 72.4 mm of rain in just two hours, the heaviest two-hour rainfall spell of the current monsoon season, according to reports. The downpour turned several roads and junctions into stretches of standing water, with traffic moving at a crawl and commuters reporting long delays.

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“I had gone to pick up my daughter from her tuition in Sector 43. It took me nearly two hours to reach back home because of the flooding. The situation was so bad that the city beautiful felt like Gurugram,” said Preeti, a resident of Sector 30.

Waterlogging was reported in multiple sectors and commercial areas, including Sectors 17 and 22 and Hallomajra. The Mobile Market in Sector 22 was also affected as rainwater entered the area. Residents shared videos and photographs showing submerged roads, stranded vehicles and water accumulating around residential and commercial locations.

Among the widely circulated visuals was a Mercedes S-Class that reportedly broke down after water entered its engine on Madhya Marg between Sectors 7 and 8. Other videos showed cars struggling to move through flooded stretches and commuters facing severe delays.

🇮🇳 الهند الأمطار الغزيرة تحوّل شوارع مدينة شانديغار إلى مجارٍ مائية، وتتسبب بتعطل سيارة مرسيدس S-Class بعد دخول المياه إلى محركها على طريق ماديا مارغ بين القطاعين 7 و8. 18 أغسطس 2026#India | #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/OyXtJqmGMW — طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) August 18, 2026

Cars Submerged And Knocked Out In Chandigarh ☔ pic.twitter.com/CE1V34V5xt — Prof. (Dr.) Suchintan Singh (@suchintan_singh) August 18, 2026

Residents also criticised the response of civic authorities and police during Tuesday’s flooding, with social-media posts questioning traffic management and the preparedness of agencies despite recurring monsoon waterlogging. One commuter claimed a journey that normally takes about 15 minutes took nearly 2.5 hours.

The chandigarh administration needs to wake up! The extreme water logging on the city roads today was horrific.. it looked like drainage system didn't exist in the city at all.. 🫠 It was a nightmare to reach home.. it took me 2.5 hrs which on normal days is 15 mins.. pic.twitter.com/pdjjDXdAn3 — Aarushi (@Aarushijoshii) August 18, 2026

Traffic movement was further affected after a portion of the road from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk on Madhya Marg was washed out.

Traffic from Panchkula was diverted through the backside of Police Lines towards ITI Light Point as a safety measure.

Look how poorly BJP managing Chandigarh, ki haal bna dita sehar da.. pic.twitter.com/TlA2z9jiqc — Geja (@bandaofrabb) August 18, 2026

The latest flooding has intensified criticism over Chandigarh’s drainage capacity. The Municipal Corporation had only recently launched two stormwater drainage projects in Sectors 46 and 37, highlighting the continuing challenge of monsoon waterlogging.

The quality of life provided by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation officials and politicians. This video is from Hallomajra. pic.twitter.com/HGV8rC6tEE — Rishu Raj Singh (@rishuraj_chd) August 18, 2026

With rain returning on Wednesday, residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, drive slowly, maintain distance from other vehicles and avoid waterlogged roads wherever possible.