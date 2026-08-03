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Home / Trending / ‘Chandigarh mein Delhi jaisa kuchh nahin hai’: Is city beautiful ‘too boring’ to work?

‘Chandigarh mein Delhi jaisa kuchh nahin hai’: Is city beautiful ‘too boring’ to work?

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:07 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A Chandigarh-based COO's LinkedIn post about an employee resigning because the city was "too boring" has triggered a debate online over mindset versus personal preference.

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A Chandigarh-based executive has sparked a debate on LinkedIn after revealing that one of his employees resigned, saying life and work in the city were "too boring" compared to Delhi.

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Jatin Gulati, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Praper Media, shared the incident on LinkedIn, saying the employee felt Chandigarh lacked the pace and vibrancy of the national capital.

"One of our employees resigned because working here was 'too boring'. According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai. Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh," Gulati wrote.

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According to Gulati, the episode highlighted what he believes is a broader difference in people's outlook.

"Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them. Aur ye pattern kaam pe bhi dikhta hai," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the workplace, Gulati argued that while some professionals focus on what's lacking—whether it's better clients, processes or opportunities—others look for ways to make the most of the situation.

"Some people get stuck on what's missing. Better clients. Better processes. Better opportunities. Others look at the same situation and ask: 'Okay, how do I make the most of what I have?'" he wrote.

He concluded by saying that no city, company or career is perfect.

"The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are. So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did," Gulati said.

Users divided

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users offering differing views on whether the employee's decision reflected a mindset issue or simply a personal preference.

One user wrote, "Thodha bitter lagega but sach hai... a person who has grown up working in a fast-paced environment won't be able to adjust to a slow-paced environment. Paisa aajkal har company achha de rahi hai, but a livable work environment nahi hota."

Another disagreed with Gulati's conclusion, saying, "I don't think it's about mindset, it's about preference. And I think you are just trying to see it from your perspective. Try to see and understand his perspective."

Third argued that many professionals relocate to cities such as Bengaluru for better career opportunities, infrastructure and pay, adding that people often take time to find roles and workplaces that suit them.

Others, however, backed Gulati's views.

"Every place has something to offer if you're willing to explore," one user wrote.

Another added, "I've literally worked everywhere, and wish I could work on projects and live in Chandigarh."

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