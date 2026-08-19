DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Chandigarh ‘petrol langar’ descends into chaos: No coupons, no fuel, and an unruly crowd amid heavy rain

Chandigarh ‘petrol langar’ descends into chaos: No coupons, no fuel, and an unruly crowd amid heavy rain

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:36 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab
Advertisement

Chaos was reported in the ‘City Beautiful’ during a controversial and much-discussed ‘petrol langar’ organised by Amritsar-based social worker Rakesh Trehan, widely known as ‘Raja Di King’, as the venue saw a massive turnout but no coupons or fuel were distributed.

Advertisement

Despite heavy rains lashing the city, hundreds of people from far-flung and surrounding areas thronged the designated petrol pump in Sector 10. The crowd grew so large that organisers and pump owners were forced to shut down the filling station abruptly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Witnessing the deteriorating situation, police rushed to the spot, dispersed the unruly crowd, and impounded several vehicles that were causing traffic disruptions or parked improperly. The mismanagement and subsequent chaos left the gathered public fuming. Frustrated and harassed citizens expressed their anger, stating that if such assistance was to be provided, it would be much better to directly distribute cash to the needy poor instead of gathering crowds on the streets.

People vented their ire over standing for hours in the heavy rain and severe weather conditions only to return empty-handed and disappointed without receiving any fuel. Notably, the same individual had previously organised cash and fast-food distributions and claimed he would distribute iPhones next, but this unique ‘petrol langar’ in Chandigarh ultimately ended in an uproar and police intervention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, petrol pump employees stated that the overwhelming crowd following the announcement forced them to halt fuel dispensing operations at the pump.

In a video that surfaced later, Rakesh Trehan claimed he did not want anyone to get drenched in the rain, which is why the langar has now been rescheduled for Friday and will run for three days until Sunday. In the video, Trehan also claimed that tokens had been issued to some individuals.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts