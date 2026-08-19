Chandigarh ‘petrol langar’ descends into chaos: No coupons, no fuel, and an unruly crowd amid heavy rain

Chaos was reported in the ‘City Beautiful’ during a controversial and much-discussed ‘petrol langar’ organised by Amritsar-based social worker Rakesh Trehan, widely known as ‘Raja Di King’, as the venue saw a massive turnout but no coupons or fuel were distributed.

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Despite heavy rains lashing the city, hundreds of people from far-flung and surrounding areas thronged the designated petrol pump in Sector 10. The crowd grew so large that organisers and pump owners were forced to shut down the filling station abruptly.

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#WATCH | Amid heavy downpour, a large crowd of vehicle owners gathered at a fuel pump in Chandigarh Sector 10 for 'Petrol Langar', as announced by an individual - Rakesh Trehan on social media. However, no fuel was distributed. pic.twitter.com/QvxwTo8hZe — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

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Witnessing the deteriorating situation, police rushed to the spot, dispersed the unruly crowd, and impounded several vehicles that were causing traffic disruptions or parked improperly. The mismanagement and subsequent chaos left the gathered public fuming. Frustrated and harassed citizens expressed their anger, stating that if such assistance was to be provided, it would be much better to directly distribute cash to the needy poor instead of gathering crowds on the streets.

People vented their ire over standing for hours in the heavy rain and severe weather conditions only to return empty-handed and disappointed without receiving any fuel. Notably, the same individual had previously organised cash and fast-food distributions and claimed he would distribute iPhones next, but this unique ‘petrol langar’ in Chandigarh ultimately ended in an uproar and police intervention.

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Meanwhile, petrol pump employees stated that the overwhelming crowd following the announcement forced them to halt fuel dispensing operations at the pump.

In a video that surfaced later, Rakesh Trehan claimed he did not want anyone to get drenched in the rain, which is why the langar has now been rescheduled for Friday and will run for three days until Sunday. In the video, Trehan also claimed that tokens had been issued to some individuals.