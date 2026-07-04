Chandrachur Singh remains calm as actor’s ramp is demolished in bulldozer drive at Gurugram home

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh remained composed after the Town and Country Planning Department (DTP) demolished a ramp outside his residence in Gurugram’s DLF area during an anti-encroachment drive targeting alleged building norm violations.

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The demolition formed part of a wider enforcement operation carried out on Friday against structures that officials said did not conform to approved building plans and municipal regulations. Among the properties inspected was Singh’s residence, where a bulldozer was used to remove the ramp outside the house.

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A video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows the actor stepping outside to speak with officials supervising the operation. During the exchange, Singh sought clarification on whether any demolition was planned inside his home and mentioned that the property had been purchased by his father in 1991. He also questioned the removal of the ramp but maintained a calm and courteous demeanour throughout the conversation.

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The actor further asked whether the demolition proceedings were being officially documented and requested the name of the officer leading the operation. DTP Officer Amit Madhaulia introduced himself, after which Singh shook hands with him and other members of the team before the interaction concluded on an amicable note.

Speaking about the drive, Madhaulia said the department acted following long-pending complaints regarding alleged violations in the DLF area. He added that enforcement against illegal floors, unauthorised extensions and commercial activities that contravene the city’s master plan would continue.

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On the professional front, Chandrachur Singh was last seen in Bayaan, a 2025 Hindi police procedural directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra. The film stars Huma Qureshi as a police officer investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a powerful cult leader while navigating institutional pressure and reluctant witnesses.

The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Sampa Mandal, Preeti Shukla, Aditi Kanchan Singh, Paritosh Sand, Vibhore Mayank, Swati Das and Perry Chhabra. Bayaan premiered in the Discovery section at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and was later screened in the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival.