DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / 'Channa Mereya' song played by DJ reminds Delhi groom of his ex-girlfriend, he calls off wedding

'Channa Mereya' song played by DJ reminds Delhi groom of his ex-girlfriend, he calls off wedding

Poignant hit from Bollywood film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” caused groom to become nostalgic and emotional about his past relationship
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:18 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Wedding season is in full swing in India, with families going all out to make the occasion unforgettable. From dancing and music to food and decor, every detail is planned for months. However, sometimes, unexpected moments steal the show.

At one such wedding in Delhi, a DJ's song choice disrupted the celebration. The groom heard the emotional track "Channa Mereya" by Arijit Singh, which triggered memories of his ex and left him overwhelmed. As a result, he decided to call off the wedding, and the baraat returned without the bride.

A viral post on social media detailed the incident, revealing that the DJ played "Channa Mereya" during the wedding. The song, which is a poignant hit from the Bollywood film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, caused the groom to become nostalgic and emotional about his past relationship. This led to the abrupt decision to cancel the wedding and leave with the baraat.

Advertisement

The post, shared by Gaurav Kumar Goyal (@sarcasmicguy), quickly gained widespread attention, although the exact time and place remain unclear. The video sparked numerous comments, with many people thanking the DJ for helping the groom realize his true feelings before the ceremony. One commenter even suggested that it was better to have this realization beforehand than risk ruining two lives. Another joked that the groom might have mistaken himself for Ranbir Kapoor. The post has since received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper