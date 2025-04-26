'Channa Mereya' song played by DJ reminds Delhi groom of his ex-girlfriend, he calls off wedding

Wedding season is in full swing in India, with families going all out to make the occasion unforgettable. From dancing and music to food and decor, every detail is planned for months. However, sometimes, unexpected moments steal the show.

At one such wedding in Delhi, a DJ's song choice disrupted the celebration. The groom heard the emotional track "Channa Mereya" by Arijit Singh, which triggered memories of his ex and left him overwhelmed. As a result, he decided to call off the wedding, and the baraat returned without the bride.

A viral post on social media detailed the incident, revealing that the DJ played "Channa Mereya" during the wedding. The song, which is a poignant hit from the Bollywood film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, caused the groom to become nostalgic and emotional about his past relationship. This led to the abrupt decision to cancel the wedding and leave with the baraat.

The post, shared by Gaurav Kumar Goyal (@sarcasmicguy), quickly gained widespread attention, although the exact time and place remain unclear. The video sparked numerous comments, with many people thanking the DJ for helping the groom realize his true feelings before the ceremony. One commenter even suggested that it was better to have this realization beforehand than risk ruining two lives. Another joked that the groom might have mistaken himself for Ranbir Kapoor. The post has since received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

