‘Chicha……So Chill’: Pak political commentator makes gaffe by calling Ashish Nehra Indian Javelin hero, Virendra Sehwag takes jibe

August 11

Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag is famous for his wit and one liners. He often shares on public platforms his light hearted moments spent with some of his homies including Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Moreover, he also proactively participates in social media meme fests. In a fresh, Viru has relished a tweet of Pak political commentator Zaid Zaman Hamid, where latter got confused with Ashish Nehra as Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Zaid had laid out a tweet to congratulate Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem which Sehwag lapped up right away adducing formers error. Zaid wanted to hail Nadeem for surpassing the throw of Neeraj Chopra in recently concluded Commonwealth Games but became a laughing stock by confusing with cricketer Ashish Nehra as Neeraj Chopra.

“And what makes this victory even more sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra… In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem… What a sweet revenge come back…,” Zaid had tweeted.

Mocking the tweet, Viru said Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister election. “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill,” Viru wrote quoting the screenshot of Zaid’s tweet.

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

Viru’s tweet has enmassed over 45 thousand likes. Netizens too joined him to poke fun at the blunder of the political commentator.

