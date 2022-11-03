China man keeps Rs 250 crore lottery win a secret from family fearing they will get lazy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

A man in China is keeping his 219 million yuan (around Rs 250 crore) lottery jackpot a secret from his family.

He went to collect the prize money alone at the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region ofGuangxi, last week on October 24, Nanning Evening News reported.

He identified himself by the pseudonym 'Mr Li', dressed in a yellow cartoon character costume.

He wore a bright yellow costume that covered his head in photos showing him accepting the prize.

"I didn't tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and wouldn't work or work hard in the future," he said.

After collecting the 171.6 million yuan after tax, he said he donated 5 million yuan to charity and had not yet decided what to do with the rest of the money.

#China