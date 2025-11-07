DT
Home / Trending / China's space kitchen! Hot air oven delivers real BBQ in zero gravity

China's space kitchen! Hot air oven delivers real BBQ in zero gravity

For months, astronauts have been limited to prepackaged, rehydrated meals

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:47 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In the video, the astronauts slide a grill cage of marinated chicken wings into the oven, set the timer for 28 minutes, and watch the wings turn a perfect golden‑brown. @momoworldview/X
China just turned the Tiangong space station into the hottest culinary hotspot in low‑Earth orbit. After the Shenzhou‑21 spacecraft delivered a 30‑pound hot‑air oven earlier this year, the six‑member crew of Shenzhou‑20 and Shenzhou‑21 fired it up for the world’s first orbital barbecue. In a video that’s now buzzing across every timeline, the astronauts slide a grill cage of marinated chicken wings into the oven, set the timer for 28 minutes, and watch the wings turn a perfect golden‑brown.

The oven, built by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, isn’t just a fancy gadget. It runs on a micro‑gravity‑friendly convection system that uses high‑temperature catalysis and multi‑layer filtration to keep the cooking smokeless and the cabin’s life‑support unperturbed.

“We have built the range hood inside the oven, so it’s a hot‑air oven with built‑in purification,” explains Liu Weibo, deputy chief designer of the astronaut system. Xuan Yong, a researcher at the centre, adds that every touch‑point stays cool to prevent burns, making it the first oven in the world certified for real use on a space station.

For months, astronauts have been limited to pre‑packaged, rehydrated meals. Now, with the ability to roast chicken wings, pepper steak and even bake cakes, the crew can enjoy a taste of home while in space.

