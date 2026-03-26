icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Chinese-Indian fusion: WokTok advertisement leaves viewers wanting for more

Chinese-Indian fusion: WokTok advertisement leaves viewers wanting for more

Crossing 1 million views on Instagram, the clip was captioned 'How cultural fusion can break through advertising fatigue'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
adversestories/Instagram
Advertisement

Enormous Brands' WokTok team left no stone unturned when it came to showcasing creativity in this advertisement. A vibrant tale of cultural fusion, the advertisement shows Chinese visuals blending with Indian flair.

Advertisement

The ad opens with a dramatic Indian-style intro when man is struggling to kick start a scooter, however, a little Indian-style tilt, and it’s good to go.

Advertisement

Throughout the ad, the brand smartly showcases its product in a non-intrusive way.

Advertisement

Crossing 1 million views on Instagram, the Chinese-Indian fusion left viewers wanting for more. The clip was captioned "This WokTok ad by Enormous Brands showcases how cultural fusion can break through advertising fatigue."

Advertisement

Netizens react:

“Such a great ad in such a long time,” an Instagram user commented. Another reacted, “I love it coz of background music.” A third wrote, “Marketing team ko 21 topon ki salami.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts