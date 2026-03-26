Chinese-Indian fusion: WokTok advertisement leaves viewers wanting for more

Enormous Brands' WokTok team left no stone unturned when it came to showcasing creativity in this advertisement. A vibrant tale of cultural fusion, the advertisement shows Chinese visuals blending with Indian flair.

Advertisement

The ad opens with a dramatic Indian-style intro when man is struggling to kick start a scooter, however, a little Indian-style tilt, and it’s good to go.

Advertisement

Throughout the ad, the brand smartly showcases its product in a non-intrusive way.

Advertisement

Crossing 1 million views on Instagram, the Chinese-Indian fusion left viewers wanting for more. The clip was captioned "This WokTok ad by Enormous Brands showcases how cultural fusion can break through advertising fatigue."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adversestories | Decoding Marketing & Advertising (@adversestories)

Advertisement

Netizens react:

“Such a great ad in such a long time,” an Instagram user commented. Another reacted, “I love it coz of background music.” A third wrote, “Marketing team ko 21 topon ki salami.”