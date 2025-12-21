DT
Chinese man demands money back from fiancée for 'eating too much', Internet loses it

Chinese man demands money back from fiancée for 'eating too much', Internet loses it

The court ultimately dismissed the ¥30,000 refund request, noting the expenses were personal gifts with sentimental value for both parties

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:08 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
A private quarrel between an engaged couple from Heilongjiang’s same village spiraled into a national talking point after a man surnamed 'He' sued his fiancée Wang for “eating too much”. The case, first reported by Zhonglan News on  December 9 and picked up by the South China Morning Post, demanded Wang return a ¥20,000 bride‑price and ¥30,000 He claimed to have spent on her.

He told Heilongjiang TV that Wang only did menial chores and devoured the restaurant’s malatang daily, insisting the food for sale was never enough for her hunger. To back his claim, he presented a detailed list of purchases in court. Wang, however, denied all accusations, calling He “overly calculating” and reminding the court she was his girlfriend.

The court ultimately dismissed the ¥30,000 refund request, noting the expenses were personal gifts with sentimental value for both parties. Yet it ordered Wang to refund half of the ¥20,000 bride‑price. Both parties accepted the decision and said they were satisfied with the outcome .

The verdict sparked a torrent of memes on Chinese social media. Some users called He “petty” and suggested he needed a nanny instead of a wife, while others congratulated Wang for escaping a “calculating” man.

