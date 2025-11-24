Want Rs 38,000? Just 'lie down flat' for 33 hours straight!

In a viral feat of ultimate relaxation, a 23-year-old Chinese man has crowned himself the winner of a bizarre ‘lying-flat competition’—proving that doing absolutely nothing can be a skill. The event, held at a shopping centre in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, (as reported by the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald) attracted 240 participants ready to test their limits (and bladder control).

The Rules: No sitting, no standing, no bathroom breaks. Diapers were encouraged. The participants were allowed to turn over, use their smartphones, read books and even order delivery.

The champ, motivated by his girlfriend’s nudge, endured 33 hours and 35 minutes without a single stretch. “I wanted to quit, but she told me to push,” he said. He ultimately won prize money of 3,000 yuan (Rs 38,000).

This isn’t just a quirky contest—it’s a nod to China’s "tang ping" culture, where young people reject burnout for a slower life.

"Finally, a competition where I win by doing nothing," a user commented. Another reacted, "I can lie down till New Year!"