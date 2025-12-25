DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Christmas AI cartoon craze! Here's how your family photo can get a 'holiday makeover'

Christmas AI cartoon craze! Here's how your family photo can get a 'holiday makeover'

The buzz began when @Framer X posted a step‑by‑step guide on X

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:23 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@Framer_X
Advertisement

This holiday season a quirky new trend is sweeping social media: families are converting their regular portraits into colourful, cartoon‑styled Christmas cards with the help of AI tools like Nano Banana Pro and Sora 2. In just a few clicks, a simple family photo can be transformed into a Pixar‑like scene complete with snowy backdrops, cosy winter outfits, twinkling trees and even playful pets wearing festive accessories.

Advertisement

The buzz began when @Framer X posted a step‑by‑step guide on X (formerly Twitter). Their thread showed how anyone can upload a photo, feed the AI a series of prompts and generate a short cartoon clip that’s perfect for holiday cards, Instagram stories or a merry WhatsApp status. The post went viral, and now users across India are sharing their cartoonised Christmas memories by the dozen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to create your own AI Christmas cartoon:

  1. Pick a photo – Choose the family portrait you want to cartoonify.
  2. Pixar‑ify it – Upload to Nano Banana Pro and enter the prompt:

“Turn this image into a Pixar style.”

Advertisement

  1. Add festive scenes – Upload the result to Sora 2 and run two prompt sets:

Set 1

“Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo. [cut] kid excitedly peeking at the gifts under the Christmas tree, picking up one box and shaking it in the air as if trying to hear what's inside [cut] father comes up to him and says: ‘Not yet buddy, we need to take a pic for your grandma first…’ [cut] father gently tying a red bandana around the dog's neck No music.”

Set 2

“Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo, boy saying: ‘cheese!’, dog playing around, as he jumps up, the shot is taken [cut] old woman's hands holding the taken picture, already framed as a gift [cut] close‑up shot of a father putting a Christmas decoration on the tree [cut] mother carefully taking freshly baked cookies out of the oven [cut] kid takes a bite of cookie his mom baked and drinks some milk No music.”

4. Mix & match – Pick the scenes you love, combine them into one clip. Example prompt: “Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo, boy saying: ‘cheese!’, dog playing around, as he jumps up, the shot is taken [cut] kid excitedly peeking at the gifts under the Christmas tree, picking up one box and shaking it in the air [cut] mother taking freshly baked cookies out of the oven [cut] kid bites a cookie and drinks milk [cut] close‑up of father hanging a decoration on the tree.”

5. Edit – Toss the final clips into CapCut, rearrange the order, add music or text and export.

The result is a personalised Christmas cartoon that feels like a mini‑movie starring your own family — perfect for sending holiday cheer to grandparents, friends or colleagues.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts