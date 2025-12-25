This holiday season a quirky new trend is sweeping social media: families are converting their regular portraits into colourful, cartoon‑styled Christmas cards with the help of AI tools like Nano Banana Pro and Sora 2. In just a few clicks, a simple family photo can be transformed into a Pixar‑like scene complete with snowy backdrops, cosy winter outfits, twinkling trees and even playful pets wearing festive accessories.

The buzz began when @Framer X posted a step‑by‑step guide on X (formerly Twitter). Their thread showed how anyone can upload a photo, feed the AI a series of prompts and generate a short cartoon clip that’s perfect for holiday cards, Instagram stories or a merry WhatsApp status. The post went viral, and now users across India are sharing their cartoonised Christmas memories by the dozen.

Turn your family photo into a personalized Christmas cartoon 🎄 It's easy and takes only two prompts. Here is how 👇 pic.twitter.com/MTusKrl3E2 — Framer 🇱🇹 (@Framer_X) December 22, 2025

How to create your own AI Christmas cartoon:

Pick a photo – Choose the family portrait you want to cartoonify. Pixar‑ify it – Upload to Nano Banana Pro and enter the prompt:

“Turn this image into a Pixar style.”

Add festive scenes – Upload the result to Sora 2 and run two prompt sets:

Set 1

“Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo. [cut] kid excitedly peeking at the gifts under the Christmas tree, picking up one box and shaking it in the air as if trying to hear what's inside [cut] father comes up to him and says: ‘Not yet buddy, we need to take a pic for your grandma first…’ [cut] father gently tying a red bandana around the dog's neck No music.”

Set 2

“Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo, boy saying: ‘cheese!’, dog playing around, as he jumps up, the shot is taken [cut] old woman's hands holding the taken picture, already framed as a gift [cut] close‑up shot of a father putting a Christmas decoration on the tree [cut] mother carefully taking freshly baked cookies out of the oven [cut] kid takes a bite of cookie his mom baked and drinks some milk No music.”

4. Mix & match – Pick the scenes you love, combine them into one clip. Example prompt: “Family posing for a cozy Christmas photo, boy saying: ‘cheese!’, dog playing around, as he jumps up, the shot is taken [cut] kid excitedly peeking at the gifts under the Christmas tree, picking up one box and shaking it in the air [cut] mother taking freshly baked cookies out of the oven [cut] kid bites a cookie and drinks milk [cut] close‑up of father hanging a decoration on the tree.”

5. Edit – Toss the final clips into CapCut, rearrange the order, add music or text and export.

The result is a personalised Christmas cartoon that feels like a mini‑movie starring your own family — perfect for sending holiday cheer to grandparents, friends or colleagues.