Watch: CISF sniffer dog receives grand felicitation upon retirement, Chennai airport director, para military personnel join pulling out ceremony

Chandigarh, August 9
CISF sniffer dog Rani was made to relinquish her position in service of 9 years with a grand farewell at Chennai airport.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Adarsh Hegde.
Farewell on superannuation of k9 of Chennai airport...🙂🙏🇮🇳👍🐕🦺 pic.twitter.com/gtNp96j9HY— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) August 5, 2022
The Labrador was felicitated for its service in a pulling out ceremony, where personnel of CISF and airport authority pulled a decorated open Bolero car with the dog sitting on red carpet over a plank. Officials can be seen showering flower petals on the garlanded dog who witnesses the aura around.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3.6 lakh views. Netizens are all smiles to see the dog being felicitated for its service to the nation. Many insist the dog should be taken care of even after retirement.
