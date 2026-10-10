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Home / Trending / CJP founder Dipke 'hit in the face' by microphone at Delhi airport after detention aboard flight

CJP founder Dipke 'hit in the face' by microphone at Delhi airport after detention aboard flight

CJP claims Delhi Police detained Dipke and two other leaders inside their aircraft after it landed from Mumbai

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke being detained by the police after his flight landed at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. Image credit: ANI video grab
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was accidentally hit in the face by a microphone amid a media scrum at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday as officials took him away after detaining him inside the aircraft.

Visuals from the spot show Dipke surrounded by reporters when a microphone struck his face as he was being taken away by officials.

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The incident followed the party’s claim that Dipke and two other leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police from inside their aircraft as soon as their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital.

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In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft, “We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us.”

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Before detaining the leaders, police personnel told them they did not have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar, the party claimed.

Dipke said CJP leaders were being detained as if they were criminals.

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the protest site. It described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The CJP had called the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

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