Class 2 student writes condolence letter to PM Modi on his mother Heeraben's demise, latter's 'heartfelt' response goes viral

Chandigarh, February 17

PM Narendra Modi has responded to a letter sent by a 2nd Class student from Bengaluru, who condoled the demise of PM’s mother Heeraben Modi.

Taking cognisance of the kid’s heartfelt gesture, PM wrote, “My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother's demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers."

Thanking the boy further, Modi said that such loving gestures give him the ‘strength and courage’ to face the ‘irreparable loss’ of a mother. “Such gestures provide me with the strength and courage to bear this loss. I once again thank you for the heartfelt condolences," Modi added.

Asking PM to accept his heartfelt condolences, Aarush Srivatsa, a student of MES Kishore Kendra School in Bengaluru wrote, “I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben aged 100 years passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences," he wrote. "I pray for her soul to rest at the notable feet of almighty god," the student added.

The initial letter of the boy and PM’s reply has been shared by BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on her Twitter. “This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction,” her post reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraba Modi, passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours on December 30. She wasadmitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospitalafter her health deteriorated.

