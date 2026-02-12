DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Clink, clink, alert! Here's how glass bottles are 'guarding' India's borders

Clink, clink, alert! Here's how glass bottles are 'guarding' India's borders

This simple, cost-effective technique is valuable in remote areas where advanced technology is limited

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:27 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Along the India-Pakistan Border Fence, a peculiar sight has been keeping intruders at bay for years — empty glass bottles swaying in the wind. But what's their purpose? These humble bottles serve as a 'local alarm' for border guards, helping protect lives and safeguard the nation.

Advertisement

Soldiers tie empty glass bottles close together along the barbed wire fence using rope. If intruders, militants or even wild animals attempt to tamper with or cross the fence, particularly at night, the movement causes the bottles to strike against one another. In the stillness of the night, the sharp clinking sound carries over a considerable distance. Patrolling soldiers, trained to recognise the noise, immediately go on alert and respond.

Advertisement

Empty bottles are readily available, and installation as well as maintenance involves minimal expense. This simple, cost-effective technique is especially valuable in remote areas where advanced technology is limited.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts