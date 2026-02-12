Along the India-Pakistan Border Fence, a peculiar sight has been keeping intruders at bay for years — empty glass bottles swaying in the wind. But what's their purpose? These humble bottles serve as a 'local alarm' for border guards, helping protect lives and safeguard the nation.

Soldiers tie empty glass bottles close together along the barbed wire fence using rope. If intruders, militants or even wild animals attempt to tamper with or cross the fence, particularly at night, the movement causes the bottles to strike against one another. In the stillness of the night, the sharp clinking sound carries over a considerable distance. Patrolling soldiers, trained to recognise the noise, immediately go on alert and respond.

Empty bottles are readily available, and installation as well as maintenance involves minimal expense. This simple, cost-effective technique is especially valuable in remote areas where advanced technology is limited.