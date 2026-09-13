An Indian-origin landlady in Canada — whose videos of her confrontations with a tenant went viral on social media — has finally broken her silence. She claims that the viral clips do not tell the full story.

Raj shared a video statement in Punjabi on Instagram, saying she was taken into police custody but released shortly afterwards. She also claimed the videos were recorded around 10 days before they surfaced online. "The controversy affected my business and personal life," she shared.

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Also read: Indian woman arrested in Canada after tenant-landlady confrontation goes viral

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“Yes, the police did take me into custody. I don't know what information they had received, but they simply took me home and released me right then and there,” Raj said.

“My customers, who have supported me so much over the past four years, came to visit me. Around 300 customers visited me to express support,” she said.

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'Tenants had not paid rent for several months'

Raj alleged that her tenants had not paid rent for several months and had harassed her while causing damage to the property.

“I decided to make this video to let everyone know that I am perfectly fine. Also, the tenants hadn't been paying rent for several months; they were harassing me and damaging the property,” she said.

“I had been dealing with the Tenancy Board regarding this, and they were finally evicted last week. They released those videos later; meanwhile, the police and my lawyer are working on the matter, and we are handling the situation smoothly. What’s done is done, but everything is okay as lawyers, the police and the Tenancy Board are all involved. Thanks for helping me,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Atwal (@tiwanafarmmarket)

'You cannot do this on my property'

The dispute reportedly began after Raj objected to her tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend. In one of the viral videos, she is seen removing patties from a grill while the tenant questions her actions.

“Why are you trying to intimidate us? We are just trying to cook dinner,” the man is heard saying.

Raj then picks up a piece of wood and pushes the patties off the grill. “You cannot do this on my property. I'm calling the police right away,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timeline (@timelinelatest)

In another video, Raj is seen entering the tenant’s home and throwing rocks in his direction before a physical altercation broke out. The man can be heard repeatedly asking her to stop while appearing to keep his distance.

The tenant subsequently accused Raj of harassment and shared several clips alleging she assaulted him. He also posted footage showing police arriving at her home.

In the video, officers can be heard telling her: “Raj, you are under arrest, please don't argue.” The officers are then seen handcuffing her and escorting her to a police vehicle.