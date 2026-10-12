Cockroach ji vs Makkhi madam! Fly-themed Makkhi Janta Party brings the buzz on Internet

India’s latest internet-born political satire is taking the Internet by storm. The Makkhi Janta Party (MJP), a new digital platform featuring a fly emoji, appears to draw inspiration from the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), while pitching democracy, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

MJP has launched an Instagram account, @makkhijantaparty, describing itself as a political front “of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”. Its stated focus is saving democracy, protecting citizens’ dignity and upholding their rights.

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Also read: 'Cockroach Janta Party' gets a rival in 'National Parasitic Front' as viral satire politics escalates online

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The platform’s emergence follows a reported remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during proceedings linked to CJP protests and restrictions imposed in Delhi. A three-judge Bench led by the CJI reportedly advised the Centre and Delhi Police against following the principle of 'use a hammer to kill a fly' while dealing with the demonstrations.

In one post, it questions whether citizens in a democracy should be labelled 'cockroaches' one day and 'flies' the next.

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The platform also takes aim at what it describes as CJP’s grievance-driven protest politics, questioning whether similar energy could be channelled towards investment, productivity and livelihoods.

One line on its website sums up the distinction it seeks to draw: “Cockroach Ji supplies the grievance. Makkhi Madam supplies the buzz. India’s builders supply the actual work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makkhi Janta Party 🪰 (@makkhijantaparty.mjp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makkhi Janta Party 🪰 (@makkhijantaparty.mjp)

Whether the party evolves beyond memes and slogans into a sustained digital campaign remains to be seen.