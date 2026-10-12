Cockroach ji vs Makkhi madam! Fly-themed Makkhi Janta Party brings the buzz on Internet
MJP describes itself as political front 'of the youth, by the youth, for the youth'
India’s latest internet-born political satire is taking the Internet by storm. The Makkhi Janta Party (MJP), a new digital platform featuring a fly emoji, appears to draw inspiration from the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), while pitching democracy, entrepreneurship and economic growth.
MJP has launched an Instagram account, @makkhijantaparty, describing itself as a political front “of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”. Its stated focus is saving democracy, protecting citizens’ dignity and upholding their rights.
Also read: 'Cockroach Janta Party' gets a rival in 'National Parasitic Front' as viral satire politics escalates online
The platform’s emergence follows a reported remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during proceedings linked to CJP protests and restrictions imposed in Delhi. A three-judge Bench led by the CJI reportedly advised the Centre and Delhi Police against following the principle of 'use a hammer to kill a fly' while dealing with the demonstrations.
In one post, it questions whether citizens in a democracy should be labelled 'cockroaches' one day and 'flies' the next.
The platform also takes aim at what it describes as CJP’s grievance-driven protest politics, questioning whether similar energy could be channelled towards investment, productivity and livelihoods.
One line on its website sums up the distinction it seeks to draw: “Cockroach Ji supplies the grievance. Makkhi Madam supplies the buzz. India’s builders supply the actual work.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Whether the party evolves beyond memes and slogans into a sustained digital campaign remains to be seen.