Coldplay kiss cam moment: Did the Simpsons foresee the drama?

In a twist that has both fans of “The Simpsons” and Coldplay buzzing, recent events surrounding Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot have sparked speculation about whether the iconic animated series predicted their viral kiss cam moment.

Advertisement

The incident, which unfolded during a Coldplay concert in Boston, quickly became a hot topic on social media, leading many to draw parallels between it and a seemingly prophetic Season 28 episode: kiss kiss, where Homer and Marge Simpson appear on a kiss cam at a baseball game.

However, amidst the excitement, showrunner AI Jean has clarified the situation, dismissing claims of any actual prediction.

Advertisement

A screenshot showing the two characters in a similar pose went viral, with many fans claiming that the show had once again predicted a real-life event.

Advertisement

Netizens soon started sharing the post on social media platforms. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Is there anything the Simpsons don't know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing."

Another said, "So the Simpsons predicted the CEO Andy Byron scandal."

A comment read, "The Simpsons warned us about Kristin Cabot & Andy Byron YEARS ago."

But what's the truth?

Don't be fooled by what you see online. Turns out, the viral image is not what it seems. Many users found that the Simpsons-style image was in reality AI-generated and no such scene actually aired in the show. It seems like a user created a Simpson-like version of real photos using AI tools to fabricate the screenshot.

Meanwhile, the Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has resigned after the fiasco. The company made a statement on LinkedIn, saying that recently, their "standards were not met".