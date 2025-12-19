DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Coldplay scandal: 'Even if I did have an affair...,' Kristin  Cabot breaks silence on viral 'kiss cam' video

Coldplay scandal: 'Even if I did have an affair...,' Kristin  Cabot breaks silence on viral 'kiss cam' video

Cabot describes a 'big happy crush' on CEO Andy Byron, who was also separated at the time

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:06 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

When the lights went down at the Coldplay concert in July, Kristin  Cabot, 53‑year‑old HR veteran and mother of two from New Hampshire, thought she’d just dance, have a few “High Noons” and let the night swallow her. Instead, the stadium’s jumbotron swallowed her — and her boss, CEO Andy Byron — in a close‑embrace that went viral, sparked death threats, divorce papers, resignations and a meme that branded her the “most maligned HR manager in history.”

Advertisement

In a series of candid interviews with The New York Times and The Times of London, Cabot finally breaks her silence. “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she admits. “I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But even if I did have an affair, it's not anybody's business."

She describes a “big happy crush” on Byron, who was also separated at the time. Their first — and only — kiss happened in the pitch‑black back rows of a 60,000‑person arena.

Advertisement

“We were sitting in the back of the stadium at the opposite end from the stage in the pitch black, just feeling totally anonymous,” Cabot recalls. “We were dancing, I’d had a few High Noons. Andy was standing behind me, and we were dancing, and I grabbed him.”

When the camera swung to them, the couple froze, shielded their faces and tried to melt into the crowd. “I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming, so suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen. My immediate reaction was, ‘Holy s—t, Andrew’s here,’ then ‘Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss.’ Boston’s not a big town — there could have been investors or staff there.”

The backlash was brutal.

Cabot was labelled a ‘home‑wrecker’ and ‘gold‑digger’, received death threats and watched her entire professional identity collapse. “I became a meme. I was unemployable. I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history,” she says. "It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I'd accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can't be the final word."

Byron, who also resigned, has been called a “toxic boss” by former employees. Cabot reflects on gendered abuse: “I think as a woman, I took the bulk of the abuse. People said I was a gold‑digger, that I slept my way to the top — nothing could be further from reality.”

Now, she hopes her story teaches her kids that a single mistake doesn’t define a person’s worth. “Mistakes happen. One error doesn’t erase everything you’ve accomplished.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts