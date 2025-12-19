Coldplay scandal: 'Even if I did have an affair...,' Kristin  Cabot breaks silence on viral 'kiss cam' video

When the lights went down at the Coldplay concert in July, Kristin Cabot, 53‑year‑old HR veteran and mother of two from New Hampshire, thought she’d just dance, have a few “High Noons” and let the night swallow her. Instead, the stadium’s jumbotron swallowed her — and her boss, CEO Andy Byron — in a close‑embrace that went viral, sparked death threats, divorce papers, resignations and a meme that branded her the “most maligned HR manager in history.”

In a series of candid interviews with The New York Times and The Times of London, Cabot finally breaks her silence. “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she admits. “I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

Podczas koncertu zespołu Coldplay, "Kiss Cam" nieoczekiwanie stało się narzędziem do ujawnienia rzekomego romansu. Kamera pokazała Andy'ego Byrona, dyrektora generalnego firmy Astronomer, w objęciach Kristin Cabot, szefowej działu HR. pic.twitter.com/HzhO2nXxo4 — MNFPL (@musicnewsfactpl) July 17, 2025

"But even if I did have an affair, it's not anybody's business."

She describes a “big happy crush” on Byron, who was also separated at the time. Their first — and only — kiss happened in the pitch‑black back rows of a 60,000‑person arena.

“We were sitting in the back of the stadium at the opposite end from the stage in the pitch black, just feeling totally anonymous,” Cabot recalls. “We were dancing, I’d had a few High Noons. Andy was standing behind me, and we were dancing, and I grabbed him.”

When the camera swung to them, the couple froze, shielded their faces and tried to melt into the crowd. “I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming, so suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen. My immediate reaction was, ‘Holy s—t, Andrew’s here,’ then ‘Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss.’ Boston’s not a big town — there could have been investors or staff there.”

The backlash was brutal.

Cabot was labelled a ‘home‑wrecker’ and ‘gold‑digger’, received death threats and watched her entire professional identity collapse. “I became a meme. I was unemployable. I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history,” she says. "It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I'd accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can't be the final word."

Byron, who also resigned, has been called a “toxic boss” by former employees. Cabot reflects on gendered abuse: “I think as a woman, I took the bulk of the abuse. People said I was a gold‑digger, that I slept my way to the top — nothing could be further from reality.”

Now, she hopes her story teaches her kids that a single mistake doesn’t define a person’s worth. “Mistakes happen. One error doesn’t erase everything you’ve accomplished.”