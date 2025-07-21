DT
Home / Trending / Coldplay's kiss cam caution! Here’s what Chris Martin said to concertgoers

"If you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now," Chris warned his audience playfully
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
coldplay/Instagram
What happens at Coldplay concert does not stay at Coldplay concert.

A lesson learnt by many after a recent video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot went viral where they were caught canoodling.

In a video from Saturday’s concert posted to social media, Martin appears to try to steer clear of controversy by introducing the "kiss cam."

Speaking to his fans Martin said, "We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen." Chris continued: "So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now." He did not expressly mention Wednesday's incident.

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

In the first show since the incident, that rocked the Internet, Coldplay's Chris Martin made sure to give the concertgoers a heads up about the popular ‘kiss cam’.

