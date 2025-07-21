What happens at Coldplay concert does not stay at Coldplay concert.

Advertisement

A lesson learnt by many after a recent video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot went viral where they were caught canoodling.

In a video from Saturday’s concert posted to social media, Martin appears to try to steer clear of controversy by introducing the "kiss cam."

Advertisement

Speaking to his fans Martin said, "We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen." Chris continued: "So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now." He did not expressly mention Wednesday's incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Advertisement

In the first show since the incident, that rocked the Internet, Coldplay's Chris Martin made sure to give the concertgoers a heads up about the popular ‘kiss cam’.