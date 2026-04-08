‘Come back to India and enjoy cheap methi’: Indian woman in US gets trolled online

A woman is going viral for her claims on social media regarding the price difference of methi (fenugreek) in India and the US.

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She claims that the price of methi in the United States is Rs 600, compared to just Rs 10 in India. Her statements have sparked a debate, drawing widespread criticism on social media. While many netizens urge her to return to India, others challenge her logic, reflecting differing views on her comparison.

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The discussion has also brought attention to the broader context of purchasing power and income differences between the two countries. While certain everyday items may appear significantly more expensive in the US when converted into Indian currency, wages and earning potential there are considerably higher. As a result, the relative affordability of such goods is often assessed differently by residents, highlighting the gap between nominal prices and actual spending capacity.

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For example, one X user, @Rajasthan_Radio, commented, “Come back to India and enjoy cheap methi.” Another user argued, “They also earn more than us. Their minimum hourly wage is our daily wage. Plus, they get a better standard of living. Thats whats wrong with India.”

A third comment read, “You can’t earn in USD and expect to spend in INR.”

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