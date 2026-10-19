'Come clean up for free stay, food': Garbage-littered trail in McLeodganj sparks outrage over tourists' civic sense

Sharing a video showing garbage strewn along a mountain trail in McLeodganj, a user wrote, “Condition of McLeodganj. Next time you hear someone saying Switzerland. Send this video. Himachal needs to start promoting trash tourism now. Come volunteer to clean and get a room and food for free for a few days."

The disturbing visuals sparked anger and frustration, with many questioning why tourist destinations continue to suffer from irresponsible behaviour despite repeated calls for visitors to act responsibly.

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The recent video, originally shared on Instagram by Sustainify and later reshared on X, showed litter scattered along a trail in McLeodganj, near Dharamsala.

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As the person recording the video moved along the road, heaps of garbage could be seen on both sides of the trail. Plastic wrappers, discarded clothes and paper waste littered the stretch, turning what should have been a scenic mountain route into an open dumping ground.

Condition of Mcleod Ganj. Next time you hear someone saying Switzerland.. Send this video. Himachal needs to start promoting trash tourism now.. Come volunteer to clean and get a room and food for free for a few days. #himachalpradesh #tourism #himalayas https://t.co/fty9frDANI — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) October 17, 2026

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Netizens react:

A user wrote: “Why can’t we maintain our country as other nations do? Bharat Mata has blessed us with extraordinary natural beauty, yet we fail to preserve it. Sometimes, I wonder whether we are worthy of the incredible land and heritage we have been gifted."

Another reacted, “Disgusting. I see so many plastic covers and bottles. Single-use plastics are banned in Ooty and Nilgiris district as a whole in TN. Why can’t Himalayan states do the same?"

A third commented, “First of all, the HP Govt. Needs to ban all Polyethylene bags and also restrict the number of tourists to save the sanctity of the complete state and may raise the tariffs to compensate losses due to low footfall, if required."

Another said: “Too many tourists and lack of civic sense. Also, a non-existent municipality. There are volunteers, but tourists need to be fined and the number of tourists reduced to save this beautiful town."

Note: The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by The Tribune