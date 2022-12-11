Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Chandigarh, December 11
New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is in news for quite some time now for being cram full with passengers these days. As per people flagging off their concerns on Twitter, passengers have to wait for hours for security clearances and other formalities at their respective airlines counters.
There is no dearth of such complains on Twitter where people have been tagging key airport officials and even Civil Aviation ministry to take note of extremely grim situation. Most complaints are regarding overcrowding at Terminal 3 of the airport, where many shared images show people packed like sardines.
Highway on My Plateshow host Rocky Singh was one among the complainants. “Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL â€¦ 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now â€¦ the mother of all security lines â€¦ SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here,” he wrote while tagging Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his post.
Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E— KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022
Many others too shared their agony on microblogging site.
Utter chaos at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International #Airport #India with fights breaking out. 3 hrs from curbside to clearing security. pic.twitter.com/wNVo8fOQTb— Nirmal Ghosh (@karmanomad) December 10, 2022
Daily affair at IGI T3— Goddess $ (@lovably_wicked) December 10, 2022
Coming to Delhi airport is no less than an self inflicted agony and a harassment
No support, planning and action by cisf
missing ✈️, fighting, long standing queues, no battery cars #hopelessT3 #Delhiaiport @JM_Scindia @MoCA_India @DelhiAirport @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/seTTmV3NDk
Doing a security check in @DelhiAirport right now. If you are going to Delhi airport perhaps go a day early. Even then you have to be street-smart and loud-mouthed to get your chance. pic.twitter.com/GsI6RSamnk— Vignesh Ravichandran (@viggy28) December 11, 2022
The chaos at T3 terminal at Delhi International Airport is real.— Ravi (@Ravi_Sankar_Rao) December 11, 2022
This is at about 6 am today.
The baggage carousels are full. Same carousel for multiple aircrafts. Luggage lying all over. No place to walk and find your belongings. No trolleys.#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/o0SvJgUbJ9
@DGCAIndia @DelhiAirport @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @ndtv @BDUTT @ArvindKejriwal people have to wait for 30-45 mins to enter the Delhi airport... Like seriously?? Can someone pls address this? pic.twitter.com/HbENXTJW8j— Arun Chatterjee (@anarun) December 10, 2022
The chaos that is T3 at Delhi Airport. Tempers running high. Stupid passengers jumping lines. People shouting. Fighting. Incompetent private security personnel unable to handle the rush. What an ugly ugly experience. But yeah. Sab changa si. pic.twitter.com/6o97N6apcI— Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) December 7, 2022
Dear @JM_Scindia we have been in line for almost an hour and still there is no respite…— Kit Walker (@pegasus191) December 6, 2022
CISF needs to increase counters and GMR Delhi airport is becoming worse than ISBT. At least 100 people will miss their flights today… @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jkzn7N5svW
