Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Chandigarh, December 11

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is in news for quite some time now for being cram full with passengers these days. As per people flagging off their concerns on Twitter, passengers have to wait for hours for security clearances and other formalities at their respective airlines counters.

There is no dearth of such complains on Twitter where people have been tagging key airport officials and even Civil Aviation ministry to take note of extremely grim situation. Most complaints are regarding overcrowding at Terminal 3 of the airport, where many shared images show people packed like sardines.

Highway on My Plateshow host Rocky Singh was one among the complainants. “Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL â€¦ 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now â€¦ the mother of all security lines â€¦ SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here,” he wrote while tagging Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his post.

Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

Many others too shared their agony on microblogging site.

Utter chaos at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International #Airport #India with fights breaking out. 3 hrs from curbside to clearing security. pic.twitter.com/wNVo8fOQTb — Nirmal Ghosh (@karmanomad) December 10, 2022

Daily affair at IGI T3

Coming to Delhi airport is no less than an self inflicted agony and a harassment

No support, planning and action by cisf

missing ✈️, fighting, long standing queues, no battery cars #hopelessT3 #Delhiaiport @JM_Scindia @MoCA_India @DelhiAirport @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/seTTmV3NDk — Goddess $ (@lovably_wicked) December 10, 2022

Doing a security check in @DelhiAirport right now. If you are going to Delhi airport perhaps go a day early. Even then you have to be street-smart and loud-mouthed to get your chance. pic.twitter.com/GsI6RSamnk — Vignesh Ravichandran (@viggy28) December 11, 2022

The chaos at T3 terminal at Delhi International Airport is real.

This is at about 6 am today.

The baggage carousels are full. Same carousel for multiple aircrafts. Luggage lying all over. No place to walk and find your belongings. No trolleys.#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/o0SvJgUbJ9 — Ravi (@Ravi_Sankar_Rao) December 11, 2022

The chaos that is T3 at Delhi Airport. Tempers running high. Stupid passengers jumping lines. People shouting. Fighting. Incompetent private security personnel unable to handle the rush. What an ugly ugly experience. But yeah. Sab changa si. pic.twitter.com/6o97N6apcI — Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) December 7, 2022

Dear @JM_Scindia we have been in line for almost an hour and still there is no respite…

CISF needs to increase counters and GMR Delhi airport is becoming worse than ISBT. At least 100 people will miss their flights today… @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jkzn7N5svW — Kit Walker (@pegasus191) December 6, 2022

