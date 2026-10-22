For music fans in India, catching their favourite singer live can cost anywhere from Rs 999 to several lakhs, depending on how close they want to get to the action. The contrast is particularly striking with Arijit Singh’s upcoming tour, where a premium package for 15 persons reportedly costs Rs 11.8 lakh, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura tour, where the most expensive ticket is capped at around Rs 18,000.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

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And guess what, Arijit’s Rs 11.8 lakh package reportedly sold out quickly, despite its steep price tag.

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However, the two prices are not directly comparable. Arijit’s premium offering is a group package for 15 persons, which works out to approximately Rs 78,667 per person, before accounting for any additional costs that may apply. Diljit’s reported top ticket price, meanwhile, is for an individual ticket.

All about Arijit Singh’s Rs 11.8 lakh concert package

According to thumpN, the official ticketing partner for Arijit’s tour, ticket prices range from Rs 999 to Rs 11.8 lakh. The upcoming Mumbai concert has drawn attention for its premium hospitality package, reportedly priced at Rs 11.8 lakh for a group of 15 persons.

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Across cities, the top-tier packages for Arijit’s tour are reportedly priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh on average.

The premium package includes couch seating, exclusive gifts, premium alcohol bottles, and separate entry, exit and lavatory facilities. It also comes with a content creator who will shoot an Instagram Reel of the guests at the concert and deliver it the following day.

And did you know that three years ago, when there was no indication of his retirement, a 40-seater premium lounge at his Pune concert reportedly sold out for Rs 16 lakh?

Arijit’s upcoming tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, followed by Chandigarh on January 23, Jaipur on February 7, Mumbai on February 20, Bengaluru on March 13, New Delhi on March 27, Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1, and Hyderabad on May 15, 2027.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai VIP lounge tickets priced at Rs 17,999

Diljit’s Aura tour presents a different pricing structure, with the most expensive ticket reportedly capped at around Rs 18,000.

In Mumbai, VIP lounge tickets are priced at Rs 17,999, while entry-level tickets start at Rs 999 — the same starting price as Arijit’s tour.

The reported Rs 18,000 ceiling gives fans a clearer upper price point, although the final amount paid may vary depending on the ticket category, availability and applicable booking fees.

Chandigarh is set to be the final stop on Diljit’s tour, though the date has not yet been officially announced.