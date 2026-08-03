‘Cost you pay for speaking up in Pakistan’: Social media reacts to end of Tabish Hashmi’s TV show

Pakistan television presenter Tabish Hashmi publicly criticised the Pakistan Army last week over the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On Saturday, he announced the end of his popular talk show “Hasna Mana Hai”, fuelling speculation about the circumstances behind his departure.

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“It was a pleasure being on National TV for almost years. I have said my thank yous in person to everyone who contributed. To the audience of ‘Hasna Mana Hai’, I will never forget the love that you have shown. Thank you,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabish Ahmed Hashmi (@tabishhashmi)

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In another video message shared on social media, Hashmi said his show had come to an end without elaborating on the reason behind the show’s end. He alleged that his remarks on the issue had triggered pressure on the programme, though there has been no official confirmation from the broadcaster or the Pakistani authorities linking the show’s closure to his statements.

According to reports in The Print, Hashmi questioned the brutality that led to the death of at least 100 civilians in the region.

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His announcement sparked debate on social media, with viewers praising his tenure on the programme and speculating about the circumstances surrounding his departure, The Print reported.

“Three days ago, Tabish Hashmi posted a video condemning violence against protesters during the Kashmir protests. Today, he announced that his show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ has come to an end. This is the cost you have to pay in Pakistan when you speak against oppression,” an X user posted.

“Hi Tabish, just wanted to say ‘respects for you’ for not shying away from saying the truth on many instances. You have won many people! Your future is bright; in this era credibility matters the most, you have earned that more than many artists of Pakistan,” another user added.

Known for his satirical style, Hashmi hosts “Hasna Mana Hai”, one of Pakistan’s best-known comedy talk shows, featuring conversations with politicians, entertainers, athletes and other public figures.