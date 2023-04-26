Couple leaves Airbnb villa’s taps running, gas open for 25 days; know why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Some people adopt bizarre techniques to avenge upon things which caused them ‘inconvenience’. They don’t even bother about ramifications of their conduct in the heat of the moment. One such incident has been reported from South Korea where a Chinese couple reportedly left the water taps and gas lines of an Airbnb home open for as many as 25 days which cost the host USD 1,570 (Rs 1.28 lakh approximately).

The couple booked a villa in Seoul for 25 days and paid the entire amount in advance. They did not even saw where the stay facility was located in the city. When they discovered that the location was in the outer suburbs, they insisted upon getting the booking cancelled. Their request was turned down as the host apprised them that the booking was already confirmed.

They though compulsively complied with the host but plotted a revenge by subjecting the latter to a mammoth monetary loss.

Ensuring that there were no CCTVs installed in the premises, they turned on all taps, electric appliances, and gas and kept them running indiscriminately for entire 25 days.

They apparently went to the villa on only five occasions during the 25-day booking, as they kept travelling to different parts of the country. They would only return to the villa every three to four days, that too for not more than five minutes.

When the couple was leaving, the host didn’t find anything unusual. It wasn’t until the gas company called to ask about a massive increase in gas consumption that he realised how the couple played on him.

He apprise Airbnb but they chose to stay out of the matter saying it was in between him and the couple. By the time, the couple had also left the country.

The host had no options but to pay the hefty bills.

