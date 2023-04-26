 Couple leaves Airbnb villa’s taps running, gas open for 25 days; know why : The Tribune India

Couple leaves Airbnb villa’s taps running, gas open for 25 days; know why

The act cost the host USD 1,570 (Rs 1.28 lakh approximately)

Couple leaves Airbnb villa’s taps running, gas open for 25 days; know why

Photo for representation. istock



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Some people adopt bizarre techniques to avenge upon things which caused them ‘inconvenience’. They don’t even bother about ramifications of their conduct in the heat of the moment. One such incident has been reported from South Korea where a Chinese couple reportedly left the water taps and gas lines of an Airbnb home open for as many as 25 days which cost the host USD 1,570 (Rs 1.28 lakh approximately).

The couple booked a villa in Seoul for 25 days and paid the entire amount in advance. They did not even saw where the stay facility was located in the city. When they discovered that the location was in the outer suburbs, they insisted upon getting the booking cancelled. Their request was turned down as the host apprised them that the booking was already confirmed.

They though compulsively complied with the host but plotted a revenge by subjecting the latter to a mammoth monetary loss.

Ensuring that there were no CCTVs installed in the premises, they turned on all taps, electric appliances, and gas and kept them running indiscriminately for entire 25 days.

They apparently went to the villa on only five occasions during the 25-day booking, as they kept travelling to different parts of the country. They would only return to the villa every three to four days, that too for not more than five minutes.

When the couple was leaving, the host didn’t find anything unusual. It wasn’t until the gas company called to ask about a massive increase in gas consumption that he realised how the couple played on him.

He apprise Airbnb but they chose to stay out of the matter saying it was in between him and the couple. By the time, the couple had also left the country.

The host had no options but to pay the hefty bills.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

5
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

6
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

7
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

8
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

9
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

10
Punjab SIT Report: Bent Cops

Punjab cops who helped dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh still to be named

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony