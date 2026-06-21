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Home / Trending / Cow gets its head stuck in plastic drum, quick thinking by 2 Gujarat locals saves the day

Cow gets its head stuck in plastic drum, quick thinking by 2 Gujarat locals saves the day

Witnesses said the cow seemed panicked, raising fears that it could run into traffic

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:02 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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A dramatic rescue of a stray cow in North Gujarat has gone viral. The animal was seen struggling with its head trapped inside a plastic drum.

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The incident reportedly occurred on a busy roadway, where the cow was seen wandering in distress with the container stuck around its head. Visibly frightened, it appeared increasingly agitated as it repeatedly tried to free itself.

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Witnesses said the cow seemed panicked, raising fears that it could run into traffic.

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Meanwhile, several bystanders stepped in to help the distressed animal. Two men managed to steady the plastic drum while keeping the animal as calm as possible. After a coordinated effort, they were successfully able to remove the container from the cow’s head.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Respect to these absolute legends! In the middle of crazy traffic, they didn’t hesitate even for a second. That cow could’ve easily panicked and caused a disaster. Quick thinking + pure humanity = Indian spirit at its best. More people like this needed.”

Another commented, “They did a great job. The cow might have caused an accident due to panic.”

A third reacted, “It takes less than a minute to be kind and save a life. Salute to these guys for stepping up and removing that plastic container safely. Stay blessed guys.”

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